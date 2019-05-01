|
|
Inez Shepherd
Marion - Inez M. Shepherd, age 94 died Monday April 29, 2019 at the home of her daughter Marilyn in Marion Ohio. Born January 17, 1925 in Martha, Kentucky to William T. & Ella (May) Campbell she had been a Shelby resident since 1951. Mrs. Shepherd was a former member of the Temple of Faith Church and was employed as a meat clerk with Kroger in Mansfield for 34 years. She was a great cook who loved cooking for her family and friends. She also enjoyed singing gospel music, fishing, and gardening. Inez never met a stranger and will be remembered as Mom and Grandma to many.
Survivors include her children; Bob (Brenda) Putnam of Shelby, Donald (Brenda) Putnam of Fredericktown; one daughter, Marilyn Putnam of Marion; thirteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; one sister Betty Stout of Mansfield; two step sons Michael Shepherd of Mansfield and Dan Shepherd of Columbus; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Shepherd in 1998; three brothers, Jim, Clyde and Glen Campbell and five sisters, Ruth Roach, Margie Stout, Gladys Ayers, Virginia Hollifield, and Arlene Scott.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 from the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby. Chaplain Will Verhoff will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. # 170, Columbus, OH 43231.
Published in the News Journal on May 1, 2019