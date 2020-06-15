Irene A. Kitrenos
Irene A. Kitrenos (nee Venetos), June 11, 2020, age 97, beloved wife of the late George J. Kitrenos; loving mother of Dr. Jack (Susan) Kitrenos; cherished grandmother of Stephanie Baxter; great-grandmother of Emma; dear sister of the late Marie (George) Andros; cherished aunt of Kathy Andros; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 W. Utica St., Buffalo, NY 14222 or Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.