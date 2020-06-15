Irene A. Kitrenos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene A. Kitrenos

Irene A. Kitrenos (nee Venetos), June 11, 2020, age 97, beloved wife of the late George J. Kitrenos; loving mother of Dr. Jack (Susan) Kitrenos; cherished grandmother of Stephanie Baxter; great-grandmother of Emma; dear sister of the late Marie (George) Andros; cherished aunt of Kathy Andros; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 W. Utica St., Buffalo, NY 14222 or Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved