Irene Clay
Mansfield - Irene Clay, 92, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday afternoon, February 2, 2020, at her home. She was born November 20, 1927, in Firebrick, Kentucky, to the late Everett and Louise (Holcomb) Edwards.
She graduated from Lewis County High School in 1945 and worked at Selby Shoe Company in Portsmouth before moving to Mansfield in 1948. Irene married John H. Clay on October 12, 1946, and was blessed to share over 54 years of marriage until his passing on May 6, 2001. She loved to read and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. Irene enjoyed being outside and working in her yard. One of her favorite activities was visiting flea markets and garage sales. She enjoyed the company of her cats who provided her with many hours of companionship and was blessed to have her family living close by.
Irene is survived by four children, David (Gloria) Clay of Mansfield, Carol (Mike) McGlothlin of Galion, Brenda (Billy) Kelly and Kathy (Eddy) McGlothlin, both of Mansfield; eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Clay; two grandsons, Larry E. Clay and Brian D. Clay; two daughters-in-law, Joyce and Lois Clay; and five siblings, Pauline, Junior, Ted, Richard, and Gary.
The family would like to express special thanks to Irene's grandson, Gary, for taking such good care of her.
Friends and family are welcome to visit from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 1:00 p.m. with additional visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Shauck Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020