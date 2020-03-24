|
Irene Friedman
Mansfield - Irene A. Friedman of Mansfield, OH passed away with her husband by her side on Saturday March 21st. Mrs. Friedman was born February 5th,1936 in Chicago Il to Herbert and Rebecca Letush. She was her high school valedictorian, attended the University of Illinois and graduated from Roosevelt University in Chicago with degrees in art and education. She began her career as a teacher in the Chicago public school system. In 1956 she married her husband of 63 years, Gerald, they moved to Mansfield 3 years later.
Mrs. Friedman, along with her husband, owned The Shoe Studio in Mansfield. She was an amazing artist and calligrapher, specializing in painting and drawing. She was an active member of Emanuel Jacob Congregation having served as a board member and a past president of the sisterhood as well as a Sunday school teacher.
Irene was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and most recently a great grandmother, she loved her family very much, always putting them and everyone else ahead of herself. She is survived by her husband Gerald and their four children, son and daughter-in-law Norman and Nancy Friedman of CA, son Murray Friedman of MD, daughter and son-in-law Lynne and Daniel Allen of Columbus, OH, daughter and son-in-law Beth and Mike Lewis of Cincinnati, OH., her grandchildren, Micah (and wife Golnaz) Friedman, Jared Friedman, Eve, Amanda and Vince Allen, Rachel and Maddie Lewis, her great grandson Jonah Friedman, sister Phyllis Simon and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Friedman will be put to rest at a private family service in Chicago. At the family's request, no flowers, please. Memorial contributions may be made to the and Emanuel Jacob Congregation, Mansfield, OH. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020