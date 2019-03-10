|
Irene King
Medina -
"TOGETHER AGAIN"
Irene King went home on March 5th, 2019. She led a full life for 90 years as a loving wife and a wonderful mother. She was born in Canada and came to the U.S. with her husband, Jim King and young children where they settled in Mansfield, Ohio. In moving to Medina, Ohio, Irene and her husband worked together achieving their dream of owning a successful concrete paving company. She retired with her husband and follows him in death just a year later. Irene was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, a Girl Scout Leader, homeroom mother, and was always involved in her daughters' activities. Irene has done it all. She traveled the world, worked toward financial independence, raised three strong and loving daughters, and had many skills, talents, and hobbies. Her very favorite event was family gatherings. She was blessed with a loving family and we were blessed to have had her so long. Irene leaves behind her daughters, Linda King, Donna Herr, and Lisa (Brian) Davis; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren who will all miss her greatly. The family will have calling hours for family and friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Waite & Son Funeral Home 765 North Court Street, Medina, Ohio 44256. Irene's funeral service will also be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with her burial at Spring Grove Cemetery, Medina, Ohio immediately following the service. The family would like to express their gratitude to Compassionate Care Hospice. We had a very special team and their dedication and loving care was beyond compare. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Irene's memory be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 300 N Cleveland Massillon Road, Akron, OH 44333 Online condolences may be left for the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019