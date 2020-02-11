|
Iris May Trumpower
Mansfield - Iris May Trumpower, 88, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully to her "Secret Farm" Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Mansfield Memorial Homes. She was born January 22, 1932, in Mansfield, Ohio, one of six children of the late Charles Albert and Nellie (Weaver) Keinath.
She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1949 and married the love of her life, Norman S. Trumpower. Together they raised a family of 15 children in a lively home. Iris loved her family dearly and was an imaginative storyteller. A favorite was "The Secret Farm" a story she told her children and grandchildren about life in Heaven. She had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, was nurturing, and generous with her time and talents. Her creativity was evident in sewing and quilting projects, and beautifully expressed in art books using colored pencils. She had a soft spot for her dog, Cassidy, and her many cats. Her family enjoyed her delicious cooking and baking and her love of chocolate was well known.
Iris was full of energy, independent and a very hard worker. She worked at the L & K Restaurant for a few years, and after the children were grown, was employed at Alta Greenhouse for more than 20 years, retiring at age 81. She was a member of Kingwood Herb Society and grew beautiful flower and herb gardens in her yard. A faithful woman of Christ, she was a member of McElroy Road Church of Christ for 55 years and helped to maintain the church for many years.
She is survived by her children, Kay McNaul, Mike (Valerie) Trumpower, Scott (LuAnn) Trumpower, Tim (Traci) Trumpower and Jeff (Brooke) Trumpower, all of Mansfield, Barbara (Todd) Dilley of Lexington, Pete (Chastity) Trumpower of Canton, Chris Trumpower and Sydney Alexander of Wilmington, NC, and Nancy Trumpower of Fullerton, CA; thirty-one grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; four brothers, Marvin (Joyce) Keinath, Elwood (Dianne) Keinath, Dave Keinath and Larry (Sherry) Keinath; a sister, Betty Stoner; numerous nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives.
In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in death by her husband, Norman on March 11, 2007; five children, Steven, Debbie, Andy and Linda Trumpower and Patricia Hubbard.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Elder Lee Hull officiating. Additional visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County or McElroy Road Church of Christ.
