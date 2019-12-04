|
|
Iris "Irene" Ross
Galion - Iris "Irene" Ross, 97, of Galion passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Maplecrest Assisted Living in Bucyrus where she had resided for the past four years.
She was born February 11, 1922 in Nevada and was the daughter of Amos W. and Gladys H. (Young) Denzer. At age three, the family moved to northwest Arkansas. In 1940, she moved back to Ohio and married Clarence Chalmer Ross on June 26, 1949 and they were married nearly 28 years until his passing on May 17, 1977.
Irene was a homemaker and worked as a secretary for eight years at the former Weathercraft Company in Galion. Irene volunteered for Crawford Community Action and the former R.S.V.P. in Galion.
She is survived by four children, Karen Wise of Galion, Judy Johnson of Lexington, Joyce (Bill) Veitch of Orville and Glen (Kathy) Ross of Mansfield; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild and two brothers.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7 with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to HomeCare Matters Hospice or the Humane Society serving Crawford County in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Irene Ross, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019