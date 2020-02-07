|
|
Ivon D. Griffeth
Fredericktown - Ivon D. Griffeth, 79, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 6, 2020. He was born in Lexington, Ohio on July 30, 1940. He was the beloved son of the late Clayton and Sophia M. Griffeth.
All who knew Ivon knew his love and passion was his garage. He spent time restoring and modifying vehicles. Ivon was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served one tour in Korea. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He was greatly loved by those who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Ivon is survived by his ex-wife, Diana; ex-sister-in-law, Janet Griffeth; three children, Mark A. (Teresa) Griffeth, Gary L. (Tammi) Griffeth and Shelly M. Marzouk; five grandchildren, Tylor Griffeth, Courtney (Logan) Dixon, Shelby (Nate) Evans, Keaton Griffeth, and Kenneth D. Fennell; four great-grandchildren, Tanner, Trevor and Boone Dixon and Olive Evans; favorite nephew and niece; and beloved companion, his black lab, Toby.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Janice Shoenfelt, Edwin Griffeth and Gerald Griffeth.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street. A service will follow thereafter beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Matthew Pond officiating. He will be laid to rest in Lantz Cemetery. Donations may be made to your local animal shelter.
