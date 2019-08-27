|
Iwana Wagner
Mansfield - Mansfield lost a willing, devoted servant with the passing of Iwana Wagner, 87, on August 22, 2019. She had been in failing health for the past year. Iwana was the only child and was born on July 5, 1932 in Akron, Ohio to the late Okley T. and Pearl (Churchill) Lee.
She married Kenneth Wagner on December 23, 1950 in Akron. They moved to Mansfield in 1956 for his work and she began balancing her family, work, and volunteerism. Iwana enjoyed traveling, bowling, golf, gardening and cooking for family and friends. She loved to read but began to listen to audio books due to macular degeneration that caused her to lose her vision.
She worked as a temp for Kelly Girls for many years before joining National Seating. She also worked for several years for the City of Mansfield directing its Community Renewal Department. In addition, Iwana was active in the Historic Preservation Commission, Sister Cities and the Mansfield Reformatory Society where she served as treasurer. After leaving the city she volunteered with the Visiting Nurses. She also served her community in various clubs, usually in leadership roles, which include American Business Women's Association, Zonta of Mansfield, The Evening Club, and her beloved book club. She was a 32-year member of Altrusa International of Mansfield and was honored to be named a Member Emeritus for her long-time active service. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Iwana is survived by her loving daughter, Alana (James) Wells of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, with whom she had lived with for the past 2 years; and many wonderful friends and neighbors. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Wagner in 2010 and her son, Kenneth Wagner Jr. in 2009.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Altrusa Club or Area Agency on Aging.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 27, 2019