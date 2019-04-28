|
J. Joseph (Joe) Diemer
Tempe - In remembrance of J. Joseph (Joe) Diemer, 85 of Tempe, Arizona who passed away unexpectedly, a year ago, on November 3, 2017. Born in Mansfield, on February 21, 1932 to Arthur & M. Hilma (Sweet) Diemer. Joe was an accomplished athlete, earning All-Ohio in football at Mansfield Senior High. He served his country in the Navy, and graduated Ohio State University with a degree in Engineering and Architecture.
He moved his family to Tempe Arizona in 1969. A dedicated professional he established diemer associates/architecture planning ltd. and remained active in the firm until his death. His final building broke ground several months after his passing.
Joe loved the out of doors and spent his free time backpacking, hunting and mountain climbing with his family, and as a Scoutmaster, and Advisor to Mt. Carmel's Explorer Post 71.
Joe felt very fortunate in life and expressed his gratitude by donating his time to the community. He was an active member of many organizations and civic groups. He was a board member of Tempe Boys and Girls Club, and member of Tempe East Rotary. He was a longtime member and Chairman of Tempe Planning and Zoning Commission.
Joe was inspired by the people around him and talked often of the accomplishments of his family, friends, clients, co-workers and gym buddies.
Joe was devoted to his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Charlotte Horvath Diemer and brother Robert Diemer. Joe is survived by brothers Jim and Ned Diemer, sister Jane Snyder; children Brad, Traci & Eric; grandchildren Krista, Rory, Linsay, Ryan, Kelsey & Reagan; great grandchildren Jacob, Ava & Zoe. Our Dad encouraged us to never give up and so we will continue to "Plug Along. We are blessed to have had you as our Dad. We miss you and Mom each day.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019