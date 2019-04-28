Services
Tempe Mortuary - Tempe
405 E Southern Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 967-1643
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Diemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Joseph (Joe) Diemer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

J. Joseph (Joe) Diemer Obituary
J. Joseph (Joe) Diemer

Tempe - In remembrance of J. Joseph (Joe) Diemer, 85 of Tempe, Arizona who passed away unexpectedly, a year ago, on November 3, 2017. Born in Mansfield, on February 21, 1932 to Arthur & M. Hilma (Sweet) Diemer. Joe was an accomplished athlete, earning All-Ohio in football at Mansfield Senior High. He served his country in the Navy, and graduated Ohio State University with a degree in Engineering and Architecture.

He moved his family to Tempe Arizona in 1969. A dedicated professional he established diemer associates/architecture planning ltd. and remained active in the firm until his death. His final building broke ground several months after his passing.

Joe loved the out of doors and spent his free time backpacking, hunting and mountain climbing with his family, and as a Scoutmaster, and Advisor to Mt. Carmel's Explorer Post 71.

Joe felt very fortunate in life and expressed his gratitude by donating his time to the community. He was an active member of many organizations and civic groups. He was a board member of Tempe Boys and Girls Club, and member of Tempe East Rotary. He was a longtime member and Chairman of Tempe Planning and Zoning Commission.

Joe was inspired by the people around him and talked often of the accomplishments of his family, friends, clients, co-workers and gym buddies.

Joe was devoted to his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Charlotte Horvath Diemer and brother Robert Diemer. Joe is survived by brothers Jim and Ned Diemer, sister Jane Snyder; children Brad, Traci & Eric; grandchildren Krista, Rory, Linsay, Ryan, Kelsey & Reagan; great grandchildren Jacob, Ava & Zoe. Our Dad encouraged us to never give up and so we will continue to "Plug Along. We are blessed to have had you as our Dad. We miss you and Mom each day.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now