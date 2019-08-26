|
Jack A. Workman
Mansfield - Jack A. Workman, age 72, passed away August 24, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was blessed to be surrounded by his family.
He was born July 10, 1947 in Mansfield to parents Albert & Geraldine (Cairns) Workman.
A young lady named Karen Messner caught his eye and the pair married on August 1, 1970.
Jack worked as a factory worker with National Seating until they closed then he got a job as custodian for Mansfield City Schools where he worked for many years until retiring in 2012.
Jack was a "busybody", he always had to be working on or doing something. He was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns. He enjoyed listening to his country music, and even his Christmas music, maybe a bit too loud. But above all he enjoyed time at home with his family, especially his grandkids, whether they were playing games on the porch or playing catch in the yard, he simply enjoyed time with them.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Karen Workman; children Eric (Michelle) Workman and Shannon (Jason) Tenney; grandchildren Alyssa, Megan and Gage; brother William Workman; sisters Marilyn Frisby, Ruth Warner and Connie (Terry) Kemp; brother-in-law Bill McQuillen.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by brother Robert (Gerry) Workman; sisters Patty Workman, Betty (Carroll) Van Riper, Sharon McQuillen and Norma (Bill) Waseman; sister-in-law Sue Workman; brothers-in-law Ken Frisby and Lane Warner.
His family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the Finefrock Chapel of the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring his life will be held Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will officiate.
Contributions to the may be brought or sent to the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jack's family
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 26, 2019