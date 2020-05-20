|
Jack Alfred Hout
Mansfield - Jack Alfred Hout, 77, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at his home early Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020. He was born March 17, 1943 in Shelby, Ohio, to the late Richard and Jeanette (Conklin) Hout.
Jack had previously worked for Peabody Barnes and Ideal Electric as a mechanist for 17 years. To gain more knowledge, he studied mechanics in Mount Vernon for a short period of time. Jack loved to fly remote control airplanes. Having such an interest in airplanes led him to joining a flying club where he received several awards.
Jack is survived by his wife, Janice (Detwiler) Hout, whom he married on February 18, 1961, having spent 59 wonderful years together. He is also survived by his four children; and one brother. Jack was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no services. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020