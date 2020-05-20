Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Hout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Alfred Hout


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Alfred Hout Obituary
Jack Alfred Hout

Mansfield - Jack Alfred Hout, 77, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at his home early Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020. He was born March 17, 1943 in Shelby, Ohio, to the late Richard and Jeanette (Conklin) Hout.

Jack had previously worked for Peabody Barnes and Ideal Electric as a mechanist for 17 years. To gain more knowledge, he studied mechanics in Mount Vernon for a short period of time. Jack loved to fly remote control airplanes. Having such an interest in airplanes led him to joining a flying club where he received several awards.

Jack is survived by his wife, Janice (Detwiler) Hout, whom he married on February 18, 1961, having spent 59 wonderful years together. He is also survived by his four children; and one brother. Jack was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -