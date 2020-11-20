1/1
Jack E. Altman
1952 - 2020
Jack E. Altman

Lexington - Jack Altman was intelligent and eccentric, resourceful and creative, and more than anything, caring….in his own unique way. A loving and devoted husband, dad, and grandpa, Jack E. Altman, 68, of Lexington passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Lois Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

The son of Dwight and Eleanor (Smith) Altman, Jack was born September 2, 1952 in Marion. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1970. Jack served in the US NAVY and was honorably discharged on March 19, 1976.

For many years, Jack worked as a truck driver most recently for JB Hunt. His most rewarding position was that of Flagger at Mid Ohio Sports Car Course. Jack worked the corners giving drivers updates throughout each race. Jack loved racing and fast cars. He followed NASCAR, dirt track and motorcycle racing. Jack was always proud of his white Harley Davidson fully equipped with a sidecar. It quickly became his family vehicle.

Jack loved Christmas and celebrated his favorite holiday year around. Christmas lights remained displayed…he even hung them in his car.

Jacks quick wit brought laughter, comic relief….and sometimes a touch of annoyance to his family. He was well read, always having a stack of books on the coffee table. Jack could read a book, listen to the radio, search the internet and watch TV all at once! His favorite genre's were war documentaries and anything non-fiction.

Jack was all about functionality. He viewed duct tape as a tool to fix just about anything. He used the term "rare valuable" to describe any item that could be repurposed, reused, and was just too good to throw away. His preferred car was….anything that ran. More than anything, Jack had no place for titles, accolades or the limelight…he simply didn't care what others thought. Instead he viewed success in meaningful relationships.

Jack was a loved member at Ontario Christian Fellowship.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Becky Altman; children Jeremy (Hiromi) Altman, and Jaclyn Altman; step children Angela (Dean) Downing, Ivy Strong, Jamy Russell, and Mark Russell; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Steve Altman.

His family will receive friends, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 3-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 am. Pastor Jim Garrett will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist his family with funeral expenses. Please make check payable to Snyder Funeral Homes.

Online condolences to his family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Chapel
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
