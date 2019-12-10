|
Jack E. Thompson II
Willard - Jack E. Thompson II, age 50, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 9, 1969 in Shelby, Ohio to Jack E. Thompson and Diana L. (Adkins) Shepherd.
Jack was a 1987 graduate of Plymouth High School who went on to receive an Associate's Degree from NCTC Business School. He worked as a store manager at a number of McDonald's for a number of years before becoming the owner of 25 Denny's restaurants.
Jack enjoyed attending sporting events, most notably the Cleveland Cavaliers and going to concerts, especially Fleetwood Mac and Aerosmith. His main love in life was his children; he never missed an event and loved spending time with them.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Alyssa, Dylan and Ember Thompson; mother of his children, Mandy Thompson; father, Jack (Carol) Thompson; sisters, Angie (Shannon) Chaffins and Kendra (Brad) Studer; nieces, Taylor and Lauren Chaffins and Marcy and Miley Baker; step father, George (Linda) Shepherd; and Ally Degollado, whom he thought of as his daughter.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother, Diana L. Shepherd; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Secor Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Jack's funeral service will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Rich Hurles. He will be laid to rest next to his mother in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019