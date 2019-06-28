|
Jack Edwin Smith
Mansfield, OH. - Jack Edwin Smith, 72, of Land O' Lakes, Florida, formerly of Mansfield passed away Monday June 24th, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Jack went to be with the Lord surrounded in the comfort of the ones he loved dearly, his family. Born October 31st, 1946 in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of Robert and Viola (Givens) Smith.
Jack was a 1964 graduate of Madison High School in Mansfield, as well as, a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Jack worked over 30 years in the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business from a sales representative to a sales executive taking him from industries in Ohio, Michigan, Texas, and finally onto Florida. Jack was a self-driven, hardworking man who put his all in every task he undertook.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diane (Stotts). Three son's Monty (Kim) from Sturgis, SD; Jack Jr. (Sherry) from Quantico, VA; and Joshua (Tabitha) from Wesley Chapel, FL. His "baby girl" and only daughter Jessica McDuffie (Anthony) from Wesley Chapel, FL. Jack was blessed with nine grandchildren; Bailey and Tanner Smith, Victoria Smith, Anthony McDuffie Jr, Abigail Smith, Samantha Smith, Isaac McDuffie, Sadie Smith, and Jackson Smith. His loving little brother Kim Smith (Gina Guirk) from Mansfield, OH and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Viola (Givens) Smith and his sister Judith "Judy" (Maiyer).
Those who knew and loved Jack take comfort in knowing he is finally at peace and in the company of those that have gone before. His love of the Lord was evident in all that he did and was a shining example for others to emulate. Jack's family and friends will continue his legacy by continuing to live life to it's fullest and cherishing each and every day.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Florida Hospice. A celebration of Jack's life will be held Friday, June 28th in Wesley Chapel, Fl among family and friends.
Published in the News Journal on June 28, 2019