|
|
Jack Keith Baker
Mansfield - Jack Keith Baker, 62, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his residence. Born July 4, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of Lloyd "Judge" and Ollie (Morgan) Baker.
He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church where he volunteered in the food pantry. Jack was always picking and grinning. He was a devoted Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. Along with the gospel, long rides on his Harley was his true therapy. He dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah "Debbie" (Gantz) Baker whom he married July 4, 1987; his children, Melissa (Jeremy) Krause, Colin (Lauren) Baker, Jason (Samantha) Baker, Jack (Natasha) Baker, Jr., Chad (Michelle) Trukovich, Matthew (Melissa) Trukovich and Joseph (Tiffany) Trukovich; 14 grandchildren; and his "brother/cousin", Bob (Terry) Baker.
The family would like to thank the Oncology Department of Wooster Community Hospital Comprehensive Cancer Care (The James of Wooster) and Dr. Mansour Isckarus and his staff for their wonderful care.
A Gathering for family and friends will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Wappner Cremation Center, 1327 Ashland Rd, Mansfield. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Grace Episcopal Church, 41 Bowman Street, Mansfield, conducted by Father Joe Ashby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church food pantry.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020