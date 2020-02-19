|
|
Jack Leo Cornish
Mansfield - Jack Leo Cornish, 98, of Mansfield, passed away on February 19, 2020.
Jack was born on October 17, 1921 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio to Nathan and Esther (Thompson) Cornish. Jack was a very proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in WWII. He was involved in the D-Day invasion on Omaha Beach and was awarded a Service Medal from the French govt. for aiding in the liberation of Normandy.
Jack was a true jack of all trades, enjoying carpentry, plumbing and dealing with all aspects of owning a home. His true passion was aviation and flying. At age 95, he flew his last flight.
Jack enjoyed his grandchildren and was overjoyed when he could connect to the ones who lived so far away. Haley Shepard, his "adopted" granddaughter being the youngest, brought great joy and happiness to his life.
Jack was a hard worker retiring from the Tappan Corp. after 47 years of service, after retirement he got bored and returned to work at Hawkins Grocery until the store closed.
Jack is survived by two children Paul Cornish and Sharon Snyder; grandchildren, Daniel Snyder (Crestline, Oh), Benjamin Cornish (Ft. Worth, Tx), Jeff Cornish (Tallahassee, Fl.), Adam Snyder (Mansfield, Oh.), Zoe Williams (Atlanta, Ga.), and Shelly (Jeff) Crawford (Columbus, Oh.); great-grandchildren, Meghan Snyder, Caitlin Cornish, Travis Cornish, and Zachary Cornish; special nieces, JoAnne Vanbuskirk and Cheryl Freel; special friends, Sarah, Haley, and Shannon Shepard; special neighbors, Art and Helen Griffey, and Herschell Rose.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hazel Cornish; sisters, Verna, Pearl, Evelyn, Pauline, and Rosetta; brothers, Benjamin and Frank; grandchild, Phillip Snyder.
Per Jack's wishes there will be no calling hours or services, burial will take place at a later date determined by the family in the Military Section of Mansfield Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020