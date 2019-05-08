|
|
Jack M. Robertson
Mansfield - Jack M. Robertson went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019. Born March 9, 1929 in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the seventh of 13 children born to Major and Ruth (Stover) Robertson.
Jack graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1947. He was a lifelong area resident of Mansfield, he worked for Ohio Public Service and Ohio Edison and retired after 43 years of service. He was a member of the Little Washington Congregational Church and past member of the Lexington Area Senior Citizens, Commercial Golf League, Sons of Herman Golf League, Moose League and Mansfield Traveling Golf League. He was a charter member of the 164th Fighter Squadron, with 8 years of service. He enjoyed all sports, especially golf, and followed the Indians, Browns and Buckeyes. He also enjoyed traveling and working in the flower garden.
Surviving are his wife Dorothy "Dot" Robertson; sisters, Nira Scoles of Westerville, and Norma Mathews of Mansfield; a brother, Emmett Robertson of Mansfield; several nieces and nephews; and special daughter-in-law, Debi Robertson of Orlando. His sons, Timothy and Terry Robertson preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard, Paul, James, Robert, Ted, and Dean; and his sisters, Jane Kirk, Margaret Mayer and Martha Baer.
Friends may visit from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Mike Ziadeh will follow at 7 p.m. A private burial will be held at Mansfield Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gideon Bible Society.
Published in the News Journal on May 8, 2019