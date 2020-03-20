|
|
Jack R. Hoffner, Sr.
Lexington - Jack R. Hoffner, Sr. passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was 84.
He was born October 6, 1935 in Greenfield, PA to the late John and Margaret (Seyler) Hoffner and was graduated from Lexington High School in 1954.
Jack worked at Gorman Rupp Co. for 32 years serving as an engineering supervisor. He retired in 1997.
Jack loved the game of golf, often playing in leagues at Twin Lakes and Little Apple. Jack also raised racing pigeons and enjoyed coon hunting. He loved mowing his yard, keeping a pristine lawn.
He is survived by his children Dennis and Cheryl Hoffner, Randal Hoffner, Brad Hoffner, Jack Hoffner, Lynda and Mark Taylor and John and Cyndi. Grandchildren Rob Koehler, Randy Koehler, Lyndsey Kidwell, Anna Rose Hoffner, Haley Hoffner, Nicole Hoffner, Ian Hoffner, Nolan Hoffner, Mika Hoffner and Luke Hoffner. Brother Ed and Donna Hoffner. Sister Oleva Bachelder, and a sister-in-law Judy Hoffner.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife Linda Cramner Hoffner, a grandson Joshua Hoffner, a brother Terry Hoffner and a brother-in-law Harold Bachelder.
A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jack's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020