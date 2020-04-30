|
Jack Robert Jacobs
Mansfield - Jack Robert Jacobs, age 78, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home. He was born December 24, 1941, in Mansfield, Ohio, one of eleven children of the late Gerald and Naomi (Kennedy) Jacobs.
He was a veteran of the US Army. Jack graduated with a Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering from General Motors Institute and worked for 38 years at the Mansfield plant as a supervisor. He was an avid golfer and creative woodworker.
Jack is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Judy Anthony Jacobs; two children, Kevin Jacobs of Cuyahoga Falls, and Jennifer (Aaron) Croskey of Ashland; three grandchildren, Tyler Croskey, Anna Jacobs and Josh Jacobs; seven siblings, Shirley Jo (Curt) of Dayton, Norma (Roger) of Mansfield, Peggy of Mansfield, Dick (Patti) of Ridgeland, SC, Kenny of Fairfield, Frank (Norma) of Mansfield and Don (Lorraine) of Mansfield; two brothers-in-law, Paul Anthony of Cleveland and Jeff Anthony of Osprey, FL; a sister-in-law, Susie (Jim) Sima of North Olmsted; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Jacobs; and two sisters, Karen Sue Jacobs and Sally (Tom) Sedlacek.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020