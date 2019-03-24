Jack Spayde



Bellville - Jack Junior Spayde, age 76, passed away 1:40 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital due to a fall on Friday. He was blessed to be surrounded by his family.



He was born September 25, 1942 in Richland County to parents John & Margorie (Kiner) Spayde. Jack was retired from Madison Local Schools and previously worked for John Morley Builder and Dominion Electric. He was the ultimate provider for his family and was always working on a project. His favorite activity was fishing—especially with his family—and in younger years, enjoyed dancing with his wife.



Jack is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dianne Spayde, whom he married on May 2, 1963; his son Bryan (Robin) Spayde; daughter Shelia (Jimmy) Grubaugh; four grandchildren Amanda McCabe, Mark (Brittany) Spayde, Stacy Spayde, and Casaundra (Paul) Pickering; six great-grandchildren Damien & Aleena McCabe, Skyler & Sophia Spayde, Taylor & Carson Pickering; siblings Beverly (Ronnie) Wynn, Patricia Gerhardt, Rhonda Spayde, and Donnie Spayde; aunt Norma Wagner; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by brothers Walter, Terry, and Danny; sister Caroline Shaffer; and great-granddaughter Olivia Pickering.



Although no public service will be held in Jack's memory, his family hopes you will remember him in your own special way. His final resting place will be Shauck Cemetery in Johnsville. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jack's family and encourage you to share a memory with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary