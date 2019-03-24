Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Spayde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Spayde


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Spayde Obituary
Jack Spayde

Bellville - Jack Junior Spayde, age 76, passed away 1:40 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital due to a fall on Friday. He was blessed to be surrounded by his family.

He was born September 25, 1942 in Richland County to parents John & Margorie (Kiner) Spayde. Jack was retired from Madison Local Schools and previously worked for John Morley Builder and Dominion Electric. He was the ultimate provider for his family and was always working on a project. His favorite activity was fishing—especially with his family—and in younger years, enjoyed dancing with his wife.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dianne Spayde, whom he married on May 2, 1963; his son Bryan (Robin) Spayde; daughter Shelia (Jimmy) Grubaugh; four grandchildren Amanda McCabe, Mark (Brittany) Spayde, Stacy Spayde, and Casaundra (Paul) Pickering; six great-grandchildren Damien & Aleena McCabe, Skyler & Sophia Spayde, Taylor & Carson Pickering; siblings Beverly (Ronnie) Wynn, Patricia Gerhardt, Rhonda Spayde, and Donnie Spayde; aunt Norma Wagner; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by brothers Walter, Terry, and Danny; sister Caroline Shaffer; and great-granddaughter Olivia Pickering.

Although no public service will be held in Jack's memory, his family hopes you will remember him in your own special way. His final resting place will be Shauck Cemetery in Johnsville. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jack's family and encourage you to share a memory with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
Download Now