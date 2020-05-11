Services
Jackie A. Hignite

Jackie A. Hignite Obituary
Jackie A. Hignite

Mansfield - Jackie A. Hignite, 84, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Millersburg, OH.

Jackie was born December 12, 1935 in Olive Hill, KY to Hobert and Edith Hignite. He was employed at B-Mold for 38 years. Jackie loved playing pool and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by one daughter, Renee (Ted) Eberhart; son, Jimmy Hignite; step-daughters, Tina (Dave) Schnittke of Jacksonville, FL, Sue Mansfield of Mansfield, and Judy (Ron) Slarb of Mansfield; sisters, Doris of Ashland, KY, Rhonda (Jesse) of Portage, IN, Connie Ingold of Bardstown, KY; brothers, Junior (Judy) Hignite and JD (Patty) Hignite both of Olive Hill, KY; eleven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Dora Boals Hignite; one son, Keith Hignite; two sisters, Donna Jean (Tommie) of Mt. Sterling, KY and Debbie (Raymond) James of Morehead, KY; two brothers-in-law, Ernie Collinsworth and John Ingold; two grandsons; and two great grandsons.

Due to the coronavirus, private graveside services will be observed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from May 11 to May 14, 2020
