Jackson Rinehart



Florida - Jackson Rinehart, 91, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep, March 5, 2019, in North Redington Beach, Florida at his daughter and son-in-law's home.



Jack was born September 9, 1927 to Thomas and Maude Rinehart, and was raised near Bellville, Ohio. He joined the US Navy at age 17 near the end of World War II. He married Mary Louise Marple of Keystone, West Virginia on July 17, 1953. Jack and Mary Louise were stationed in San Diego, California, Washington, D.C., and Jacksonville, Florida. Jack was deployed twice on aircraft carrier cruises to the Mediterranean.



After retiring from the Navy in 1964, Jack received bachelors and masters degrees from Jacksonville University. He taught history for many years at Paxon High School in Jacksonville.



After Jack and Mary Louise retired from teaching, they lived near Lake Como, Florida. They moved to the Tampa Bay area when Mary Louise's health declined. Mary Louise died November 7, 2013.



Jack was a hardworking person who liked to joke and tease and to be outside. He loved his family.



Jack is survived by his brother Paul; and his sisters Joan, Joyce, and Susan; by his children and their spouses: Dennis and Jane Rinehart of Northfield, Minnesota, David and Beverly Rinehart of Melbourne, Florida, Joy and Jamie Flynn of North Redington Beach, Florida; by his grandchildren: Daniel Rinehart of Camp Springs, Maryland, Sarah Rinehart of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Kurt Rinehart of Melbourne, Heather and Matt Rehrer of Melbourne; and by many other relatives.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Richard; his sisters Iris, Wanetta, LaDonna, and Barbara; and Beverly's son, Jamie.



Jack and Mary Louise's ashes will be interred at Shauck Cemetery in Johnsville, Ohio. The date for this service has not yet been chosen.



