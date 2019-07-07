|
|
Jacob A. Radojcsics
Bradenton, FL. - The wisest man in our family died. Jacob A. Radojcsics, age 85, (better known as Jake Radio) the well loved and admired patriarch of the family, left this earth on Monday, June 24, 2019, to be welcomed into the arms of our loving heavenly Father. After a four-year battle with Alzheimer's, he surrendered the fight spending his last 2 ½ months at the Discovery Commons care facility in Bradenton, Florida.
Jake was born the youngest of three children to Joseph and Katherine Radojcsics in Mansfield, Ohio where he lived most of his life. He attended Madison High School where he excelled in studies and basketball. It was during his high school years that he was smitten by a cute majorette, Beverly Morr, and they were married following graduation in 1953.
After Jake's early retirement at 55, Bradenton, which began as a favorite vacation spot in the early 1960's, quickly grew to winter stays and eventually their full-time home. He developed many dear friends at Imperial House Condominiums, as he administrated numerous activities bringing the residents together.
If you know Jake at all, then you know his name is synonymous with cars. Most of his career centered around them as he was a salesman leading to General Manager, and finally Vice President of Whiteys Auto Mall in Mansfield. But Jake was not anything like the stigma associated with car salesmen. He was a man of truth and integrity; undivided in his ways. Jake truly cared about his customers and taught his co-workers to do likewise. He believed fully in buying American-made and struggled when his own family bought foreign. His love for cars extended into his hobbies of a Mopar collection and late model racing care #43 which included his sons.
Jake never wanted gifts but instead requested time with his family. He had such a generous heart. The "whole family" benefited from paid tropical vacations, cruises, and trips to Disney World. His generosity also spread to others as he would anonymously pay kids' way to camp or help people in need. He had an inspiring outlook as he focused on the positive things in life.
Jake served our Country in the Navy for 8 years during the latter part of the Korean War. He was a faithful member of Mayflower Church for numerous years. He was not one that "talked" his faith so much, but rather he was one that preferred to "live it out". Jake loved Jesus and although he did not want to die, he was not afraid of death. Knowing his eternal destiny provides us comfort and hope. His favorite hymn was "It Is Well With My Soul". Jake's counsel, love, laughter, and the solid rock foundation he brought to our family will be sorely missed.
A memorial service for Jake will be held at the Mayflower Church at 548 N. McElroy Rd. Mansfield, Ohio on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 with one hour calling prior. Surviving are his wife Beverly Radojcsics of Bradenton; sons, Kris (Christine) Radojcsics of Mansfield; Jake (Cathy) Radojcsics of St. Petersburg; Eric (Shelley) Radojcsics of Bradenton; and, daughter Susie (Bruce) Chamberlain of Palmetto; 10 grandchildren: Ryan, Jason, Benjamin, Jeremy, Katie, Nicole, Melissa, Ashley, Seth, and Anna and 15 great-grandchildren. Those preceding him in death include his parents; sister, Theresa Kasper Copland; and, brother, Joe Radojcsics.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Tidewell Hospice at 3355 26th Street W. Bradenton, Florida 34205 would be greatly appreciated. Jake received the best of care from their staff.
Brown and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory served the family.
Published in the News Journal on July 7, 2019