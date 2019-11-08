|
Jacob Chant
Mansfield - "Bless the Lord, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless His holy name." (Psalm 103:1) Jacob Chant loved reading the Psalms. A man of strong conviction and faith, he was eager to praise the Lord.
Jacob Chant, lovingly known as Jake, passed away Thursday morning, November 7, 2019 at the Rittman Apostolic Christian Home. He was 93.
The son of Michael and Elizabeth Chant, Jacob was born June 16, 1926 in San Paulo, Brazil. On February 26, 1949 he married Lydia Maraz. Together they moved to America in 1959 and in 1965 moved to Mansfield. Jake's family lineage originated from Europe and South America. As a child, he spoke Hungarian, German and Portuguese. Even decades later when hearing his native tongue, Jake would happily engage in conversation.
He was a loving dad and grandpa. One who told corny jokes, and shared his "secret handshake" with those closest to him.
Jake owned and operated Jake's Body Shop. Upon retirement, Jake began painting. Learning first on cardboard, he eventually graduated to canvas mediums, painting beautiful landscape and nature scenes.
He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church on Illinois Avenue actively serving the Lord and his congregation. Jacob enjoyed solving jig saw puzzles, word search puzzles and reading.
He is survived by his daughters Yvonne Chant of Mansfield, Jeanette (Nick) Pentsa of Fresno, California and son Oswald Chant; granddaughter Angela (Tim) Zarkovacki of Wadsworth; seven great grandchildren Alex, Rebekah, Heidi, Evelyn, Katelyn, Ryan, and Lydia; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lydia Chant and numerous siblings.
The Chant family will receive friends, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes. Funeral services will begin at 10 am, Wednesday, in the Apostolic Christian Church, 84 Illinois Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44905. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
In Jacob's memory, memorial contributions to HarvestCall (please make checks payable to: Apostolic Christian Church) may be made through the funeral home.
