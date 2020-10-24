Jacqueline Frances Bucksbaum



Jacqueline Frances Bucksbaum died on 13 October 2020 in her mother's arms surrounded by her family at Park West hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jackie was born at Galion Hospital March 1st, 1992 and was a 2010 graduate from Ontario High School. Jackie earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Tennessee in 2015 and furthered her education with a BS in Health Science with Concentration in Computed Tomography in 2018 from South College and earned an Associates the same year. Jackie worked as an X-Ray Technician at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital Urgent Care. Her favorite activities were spending time on Norris Lake and taking her puppy on hikes to the Smokey Mountains to various waterfalls. Her family will miss her amazing sense of humor and willingness to try new things. To carry on her memory she is survived by her parents John and Laurie Bucksbaum of Speedwell Tennessee, her Brother Jake, his wife Ann and her Niece and Nephew Aunna and Dade of Baltimore, Maryland and her maternal grandfather Jim Bell of Mansfield, Ohio, She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Tom and Katy Bucksbaum of Galion, Ohio. Dianne Bell of Mansfield, Ohio and her namesake Jack Bucksbaum of Long Island, New York. A celebration of life will be conducted at a date to be determined due to COVID-19 concerns. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to your local Make-A-Wish Foundation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store