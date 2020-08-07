1/1
Jacqueline Marie Hahn
Jacqueline Marie Hahn

Grove City - Jacqueline Marie Hahn, 95, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away at her home on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Jacqueline was born on July 26, 1925 in Mansfield, Ohio and lived here until 11 years ago when she moved to Grove City. She was the daughter of Jacob and Anna (Berkej) Weigler. A devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother who cherished her family. Jacqueline was employed for a few years at the Ohio Brass but loved staying at home and caring for her family most of all. She was a life long member of St. John's Church. In her younger years she loved to travel. She was a fan of sports, particularly baseball, but mostly loved attending her children and her grandchildren's sporting events.

She leaves behind her children, Dr. David (Katherine) Hahn, Steven Hahn and DeeAnn (Jeffrey) Brown; her grandchildren, Lindsay Crocker, Ben, Drew, Madeline, and Alexander Hahn, and Callie and Julia Brown; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Glenn (Noreen) Weigler; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Hahn; and her son, Brad Hahn.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will follow immediately at 11:00 am. Jacqueline will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road Columbus, Ohio 43215.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
