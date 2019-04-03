Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Jacqueline "Jackie" Montgomery

Mansfield - Jacqueline Kay "Jackie" Montgomery passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was 81.

The Montgomery family will receive friends Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Jackie's life will be held on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Jim Berry will speak. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.

For the full announcement please go to SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
