Jacqueline R. "Jackie" Raines
Bellville - Jacqueline R. "Jackie" Raines, passed away on Monday morning, August 26, 2019.
She was born on February 5, 1979, in Lorain, Ohio. After living in Vermilion, New London and Lexington Jackie and her family moved to Bellville. After attending Clear Fork Schools, Jackie was employed in several positions until she found her favorite, bartending. She truly enjoyed interacting with all her customers which led her to her next career adventure, attending DeVry University for a degree in Computer Science. Recently she worked as an IT professional.
Outgoing, Jackie never met a stranger, just a friend she hadn't talked to yet. Enthusiastic and full of energy, she loved concerts and Chicago, her favorite place to visit. She truly enjoyed life, living every moment to the fullest. She will be remembered as the life of the party were ever she went.
She is loved by her mother Betty (Ronnie) Arnold, her father Larry Raines; brothers Christopher, Robert "Tony" Raines, Royce (Theresea) Raines, and Richard (Vonda) Arnold; nieces and nephews Cheyenne Smith-Raines, Braelyn, Royce Jr., Christopher, and Isabel Raines; a great nephew Charlie Darr; aunts and uncles Patricia Daily, Carl Raines, Donnie Raines, Rosemary Burch, and Patricia Mejak, along with numerous extended family and a host of friends.
Jackie was preceded in death by her older brother Christopher M. Raines, maternal grandparents James and Mamie Daily, and paternal grandmother Lizzie Compton.
Friends may call Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm in the Bellville Snyder funeral home with a memorial service immediately following. Pastor Daniel Coutz will officiate.
Instead of memorial donations, the family asks that you would share a story, or some way Jackie impacted you at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 30, 2019