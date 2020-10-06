Jacqueline "Jacque" Sue Carper
Mansfield - Jacqueline "Jacque" Sue Carper, 60, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Jacque was born on May 17, 1960 in Mansfield, Ohio, and was the daughter of Ralph and Minnie (Gose) Carper. Jacque was a 1978 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, and served in the United States Air Force serving in the 179th Air Lift Wing. As a proud veteran, Jacque was a very patriotic person and was always supporting the troops. Jacque most recently was employed at Mid Ohio Improvement, and over the years was employed as a bartender at the Manhattan Room and the Kopper Keg where she worked with her mother. She never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone, making her a very popular person that everyone remembered and loved. Jacque was very unique, she loved unconditionally, and always had a positive energy to share. She loved to travel and had lived in many different states with Seattle, Florida and North Carolina being a few of those. Jacque was a proud grandmother who greatly loved her five granddaughters. A creative songwriter who loved art, Jacque was a work of art to those who knew her.
She leaves behind her daughter, Abby Carper; her mother, Minnie Carper; her loved granddaughters, Caitlyn and Kelee Carper, Kyla Touray, and Janae and Miya Mack; her sister, Sherry (David) Neuhardt; her brother, Timothy (Rachel) Carper; her nephew, Tarkenton Neuhardt; her nieces, Paige and Chase Carper; a great-niece, Melanie Wilson; and too many wonderful close friends to list by name. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Carper.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and announced by the family. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Carper family.
