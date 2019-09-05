|
Jacquelyn Deloris Washington-Jones
Mansfield - Jacquelyn Deloris Washington-Jones, 89, went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019. Jacquelyn was born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 11, 1929 to the late Samuel McDowell and Bessie Mae Washington. Called, chosen and faithful, Minister Jacquelyn D. Jones was baptized in Jesus name at the age of 19 and was filled with the Holy Ghost evidenced by speaking in tongues as the Spirit of God gave utterance, according to Acts 2:38.
Minister Jacquelyn D. Jones was a licensed Minister with the Ohio District Council of Churches of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, Inc. She was an active member of the Apostolic Church of Christ under the leadership of Bishop C.R. Lee, District Elder Scott Logan, Elder Earl Hayes and Elder LaMar Ross. She served faithfully as a Sunday School Superintendent, Young Adult Teacher, Missionary President, Worship Leader, Choir Member and Assistant to the late Bishop C.R. Lee. An example of "true holiness", she looked, talked and walked the life of one who was born again and served God with all her might. She loved to sing and praise God. She also was gifted with excellent decorating and hospitality skills. She loved music, especially songs with a lot of bass. She sang to the glory of God whenever she had a chance. She never met a stranger. She loved and helped everyone especially ones in need.
Jacquelyn leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Pamel'la Jones-Rembert of Mansfield, with whom she made her home; two sons, Lester Deen Jones of Mansfield and Robert (Kassandra) Motley of Canton; one brother/cousin, Tommy Lee (Kathy) Shepard; 19 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren; one niece, Celeste Robinson of Berkley, California; special friends, sis. Troy Ray, Catherine Walker, Pastors District Elder, Eddie and Jean S. Massie, District Elder Scott and Sis. Cheryl Logan, Sis. Sarah Elders, Min. Alverta Williams, Min. Irene Johnson and Bro. Wallace Marshall Sr.; and all her Apostolic Church of Christ family.
Jacquelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Jones; and one son, Roger Jones.
The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, 506 Daisy Street, Mansfield, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor LaMar Ross officiating. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019