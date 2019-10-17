|
Jakob Schmidt
Ontario - Jakob Schmidt, 89, of Ontario, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Elmcroft of Ontario. He was born in Austria-Hungary on January 24, 1930. Jakob was a hard worker his whole life and he was employed for many years at National Seating, and then he retired from Flxible Company in Loudonville. He served proudly in the United States Army serving in the Korean War. Jakob was a member of the St. Peter's Catholic Church. He was a boy scout leader and a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz where he was part of the Liederkranz Dance Club.
Jakob leaves behind his wife, Theresa (Koch) Schmidt; his grandson, Eric Schmidt; his daughter-in-law, Nina Schmidt; two step grandsons, Charles (Jessica) Keinath and Marcus (Stephanie) Keinath; and a step great-grandson, Lucas Keinath. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Arnold Schmidt; and his mother-in-law, Julianna Baumman.
Family and friends may visit from 9:00-10:00 am on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Services will follow at 10:00 am. Burial will be in the Mansfield Catholic Cemetery with military honors performed by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019