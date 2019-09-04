Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
James A. Estep


1959 - 2019
James A. Estep Obituary
James A. Estep

Mansfield - James A. "Tony" Estep, age 60, went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2019, surrounded by family and friends in his home, after a short battle with cancer.

Tony was born on May 15, 1959 in Mansfield, Ohio to James F. and Betty J. Estep. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1977. Tony recently retired from the City of Mansfield as a Senior Traffic Technician after 35 years. Previously, he was employed at Ohio Brass and Richland Lumber.

Tony's greatest love was spending time with his daughter, Whitney, and his granddaughter, Ava. His most cherished memories were those where he was surrounded by his greatest friends and family members. Tony was an avid bowler of 45 years, where he scored a perfect 300. He enjoyed dirt track racing, with his favorite driver being his nephew Rocky Owens, golfing, cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes football team, going to Cleveland Indians baseball games, and taking his old "Raisin" 1983 Chevy truck to numerous car shows. Tony was passionate about music and concerts, where he played the drums. He was also a DJ for 15 years. Many knew him as the "Splash Man". Tony had many dear friends at the local Owls #1152 and Eagles #336 and could often be seen riding into the parking lot on his latest Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Tony is survived by his father James. F. Estep; grandmother, Mildred Estep; daughter, Whitney Estep; granddaughter, Ava Estep; sister, Teresa (Scott) Starkey; nephew, Dakotah (Courtney) Starkey. Tony leaves behind many other important family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty J. Estep; grandfather, Emory Estep Sr.; maternal grandparents, Stanley and Anna Owens. Many cousins, aunts, and uncles he has also joined in Heaven.

Family and friends can pay their condolences at calling hours on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4-8:00 p.m. at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road Ontario, OH 44906. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Reverend Clifford Earl Tackett officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . A luncheon will be provided for family and friends following the funeral service and burial at Eagles #336.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
