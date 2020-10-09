James A. Karl
Shelby - James A. Karl, age 74, of Shelby, died Tuesday afternoon, September 29, 2020 following a brief and unexpected illness.
Jim was born August 19, 1946 in Shelby to the late Virgil and Mary (Fisher) Karl. He was a 1964 graduate of Buckeye Central High School, had served his country in the Army National Guard, and was employed at the Tuby in Shelby, retiring after 38 years of service. Jim loved old cars, especially his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle which he was proud to have restored. He liked taking it to area car shows for others to enjoy as well. He also enjoyed playing cards at the Shelby Senior and Community Center, where he served on their board, and hunting. Jim was an active member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church where throughout the years he had served as a Eucharistic Minister, had trained altar servers, and served at funeral masses, amongst many other church functions he volunteered for. He was also a member of the Shelby Knights of Columbus and was an incredibly grateful member of AA for 36 years.
Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret L. "Marge" (Depinet) Karl, whom he wed on May 20, 1967; 5 children: Karen (Scot) Workman of Shelby, Kay Doerrer of Hudson, Krista (Dave) Moore of Shelby, Kevin (Jill) Karl of Shelby, and Susan (Lenny) Cuttone of Springboro; 11 grandchildren: Samantha Moore, Amanda, Allison, and Eric Workman, Angie, Kyle, and Brad Doerrer, Tanner, Teagan, and Anniston Cuttone, and Logan Karl; 2 brothers: Allen (Judy) Karl of Tiro and Norbert Karl of New Washington; family friend: Ruth Karl; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by 2 grandsons: Karl and Jason Workman; and 3 brothers: William Karl, Herbert Karl, and Jerry Karl.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where a Christian Wake Service will be held at 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11 am. Fr. Chris Mileski will celebrate the mass and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church or to the Shelby Senior and Community Center and left in care of the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current restrictions, wear masks, and pay respects appropriately and promptly, without linger.
