James A Springer age 62, a resident of Shelby, OH, died at his home on Saturday, Aug. 3rd.
Born in Shelby, Ohio on July 6, 1957 to the late Gale and Pearl (Heuberger) Springer, he had been a resident of Shelby his entire life. Jim was a member of the FOE, VFW, Owls, and American Legion. Jim had been employed at ArcelorMittal for over 39 years until his retirement in 2015.
Survivors include one daughter Renada Baldwin and one son Justin Springer, both of Dayton, OH, five grandchildren, and two sisters Gaylene Scott of Post Falls, ID and Phyllis Thomas of Mansfield, OH.
A celebration of life will be held at the Shelby Eagles on Saturday, August 10 from 5 - 8 PM. Friends are encouraged to bring pictures and memories to share.
Memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019