Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 524-5532
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Ashland County Memorial Park
1058 US Highway 250 N
Ashland, OH
View Map
James A. Stinehour Obituary
James A Stinehour

Sandusky - James Arthur Stinehour, 67, died of natural causes on March 9th, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky.

Jim was born on Nov.16th, 1951 in Mansfield to Charles and Frances Davidson Stinehour. He graduated from Madison Senior High School and then worked at the steel mill; shortly thereafter joined the Army and earned his wings in the 101st Airborne.

After his military time was served he joined the American Legion and became a proud supporter of other veteran organizations such as the VFW, DAV and 40 & 8. He proudly supported the veteran causes of these organizations.

Jim was the family historian and made several trips to Vermont tracing the family's history. He also traveled to many other locations in the US.

He is survived by his siblings Linda Ohl-Crose, Charles "Skip" Stinehour, and triplet brother John (Lou) Stinehour and his only son James Stinehour II; also many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his triplet brother Jack, a brother in-law Larry Crose and a niece Sadie.

Funeral services will be held at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Ave West, at 11am Friday, March 15, 2019. Friends may call one hour prior to the service and burial will be held immediately following the service at Ashland County Memorial Park, 1058 US Highway 250 N in Ashland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to the American Legion, 1338 Claremont Ave, Ashland, OH 44805.

www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
