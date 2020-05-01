|
James Allan "Jim" Baker
Mansfield - James Allan "Jim" Baker was born on March 4, 1942 in West Milton, Ohio. His parents Wilbur and Lucy reared him on the family farm where he learned animal husbandry and general farm life. He raised various AKC registered dog breeds and birds to sell for pocket money. He was an entrepreneur from the beginning and was graduated with strait A's from high school.
Jim enrolled in Bowling Green University and met his best friend, Lyn Wallace, at orientation. They were married August 25, 1962. Jim finished school and Lyn got a job to support him. Eventually, Jim received his MBA from Indiana University during which time the family grew to three. Jeff was born in 1965. Upon graduation the young family moved to Bexley, Ohio where Jim got a job with City National Bank. They moved to Westerville, OH where Scott was born in 1968 and Danny in 1970. Jim was promoted to branch manager of the bank and met an interesting man, Tom Patterson who invited the family to his camp in the North Channel of Lake Huron, Ontario, Canada.
During his stay in Mansfield, Tom Patterson offered to sell his camp in Canada and Jim organized the purchase with his dear friends Don and Betty Kieft. They bought the camp in 1982 and spent every chance they could to clean up, maintain, and build life-long friends ever since. Jim absolutely loved the serenity and relationships that camp afforded him.
Jim was promoted to be the president of Farmer's Bank in Mansfield, Ohio. At the age of 33, he was the youngest bank president in Ohio. City National and Farmer's changed their name to Bank One and again promoted the industrious entrepreneur to become the president of Bank One Corporation of Eastern Ohio, managing branches from Warren to Steubenville.
Jim's career was already full, but not finished. After a short stint as the president of James Madison Holding Corporation in Washington, D.C., he decided to move back to his beloved Mansfield and became the Vice President of Marketing and Development of MedCentral Hospital. As he did with the banking industry, he managed the merging of smaller hospitals into a larger corporation.
Jim was a devout Episcopalian and long-standing member of Grace Church, Mansfield. He served on the Vestry as Senior Warden on multiple occasions and was elected to the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio Board of Trustees. Upon completion of his duties, he was awarded the Bishop's Medal of Honor. Jim volunteered for the United Way coining the phrase "Do it in Mansfield!" in the 70's which earned record contributions. He was a founding member of both Leadership Unlimited of Mansfield and Youngstown. He was a member of the Cleveland Chapter of the Young President's Organization, Our Club, 51 Club, Hermit Club and the Westbrook Country Club.
Jim loved his farm out on Marion Ave Rd. He raised champion Arabian Horses, Labrador Retrievers, and Pomeranians. He maintained several greenhouses that housed exotic orchids among other plants. He and Lyn traveled the world and have friends on nearly every continent. His was a life well lived.
He is survived by his wife Lyn (58 years of marriage), son Jeff (Kristin) of Warren, OH, son Scott (Julie) of Mansfield, and son, Dan of Mansfield. His grandchildren include Amanda (Jacob) of Kent, OH, Jaclin (Shashanka) of Oxford, OH, Brooke and Tara of Youngstown, OH.
A private family, memorial service celebrating the life of James Allan Baker, will be held at Grace Episcopal Church. A public memorial will be announced at a later date. The Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is honored to assist the Baker family with cremation services.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Grace Episcopal Church Food Pantry, a 20-year ministry which he helped establish and to which he was passionately committed.
Published in the News Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020