|
|
James Andrew "Jim" Loesch
Hilliard - James Andrew "Jim" Loesch, 61, of Hilliard, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after an extended battle against cancer.
Jim was born February 19, 1958, in Mansfield, to Dr. George and Mary Alice (Berger) Loesch.
Growing up, Jim spent his summers as a boy at the local Possum Run swimming pool. He seemed to be born for the water. He swam competitively in the summers and at Malabar High School in Mansfield. Jim set many records at local pools at his high school - one of which stood for 40 years. At The Ohio State University, Jim earned four varsity letters and co-captained his team junior and senor year competing in the NCAA championship all four years. In 1980 Jim qualified for the Olympic trials and in 2007, he was inducted into the Mansfield City Schools Athletic Hall of Fame as one of the most accomplished swimmers to ever come from our area.
Jim graduated from OSU in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science degree in genetics and went on to make many contributions in the areas of nuclear medicine and cancer research studies. He also formed his own internet marketing company - Loesch Media Group.
Jim had many passions in life - competitive swimming, life-long learning, cancer research and love for his family but the anchor of his life was Jesus Christ. It was his personal relation with Jesus that grounded and guided everything he did. After college, Jim served for several years on staff with Campus Crusade for Christ, an international Christian organization for college students. He has served in a number of churches over the years and recently has become involved with Faith Life Church in New Albany.
Jim is survived by his parents, Dr. George W. and Mary Alice Loesch of Mansfield; three sons, Andrew Loesch, Caleb Loesch (fiancée Katherine McCluskey) and Thomas Loesch all of Hilliard; three brothers Greg (Lynne) Loesch of Bellville, Rodger (Sue) Loesch of Mansfield and Rodney (Lynn) Loesch of Easton, CT, a sister Mary (Neil) Saunders of Carey, NC and many nieces and nephews.
The Loesch family will receive guests Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where his funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. His brother Greg Loesch and Pastor Marc Stephens will officiate. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Contributions in James' memory to The James Comprehensive Cancer Center may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Loesch family, send them a message of support - and watch Jim's memory video - online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019