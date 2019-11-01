Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mayflower Congregational Church
548 N. McElroy Rd
Mansfield, OH
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Mayflower Congregational Church
548 N. McElroy Rd
Mansfield, OH
James B. Wheaton


1930 - 2019
James B. Wheaton Obituary
James B. Wheaton

Mansfield - James B. Wheaton, 89, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

James was born on April 24, 1930, in Mansfield, to Oliver B. and Hazel M. (Morford) Wheaton. He was raised on a farm and graduated from Madison High School in 1948. He drove across the country in 1949 in a Model A Ford. On July 16, 1950, he married his sweetheart, Joyce (Mitchell) Wheaton. Through the years, James owned and operated The Tool Crib, Celestial Pools and Copies America. He retired from Active Mobility. James was a volunteer fireman for Mifflin Fire Department, a past Master of the Masons, and a member of the Noon Optimist Club. He enjoyed western square dancing, motorcycle adventures, and performing in minstrels.

Along with his wife, Joyce, he is survived by daughters, Linda Cole and Debra (Thomas) Glenn; daughter-in-law, Janet Wheaton; grandchildren, Aaron Smith, Brian (Hunter Hammerson) Glenn, Angela (April Duncan) Smith, and Brenda (Conrad) Carey; step-grandchildren, Joshua (Brandi) Carmichael, Rick (Jessica) O'Neil, and Arminta (Rod) Weatherford; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Alan (Dorothy) Wheaton and Marilyn (Paul) McClain.

James was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Wheaton; and brother, Howard Wheaton.

Calling hours will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Mayflower Congregational Church, 548 N. McElroy Rd, Mansfield. Memorial services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Rich Raber officiating. Burial will be at Mansfield Memorial Park at a later date.

Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield is handling the arrangements.

The family would like to thank everyone at Liberty Nursing Center for their dedication and care.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
