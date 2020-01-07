|
|
James "Jim" Bartley
Ashland - James "Jim" Bartley, 76, of Ashland, a believer in faith, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. He trusted in God's promises, John 14:2 "In my house are many mansions; If it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you."
Jim was born August 21, 1943 in Ashland to Stanley L. and Ruth M. {Nalley} Bartley.
Jim graduated from Hayesville High School.
He married Traci Marie Hughes on October 21, 1995.
Jim retired from GM as a crib attendant after 43½ years. After retiring, Jim worked for Wal-Mart for 8 years where he gained many friends. He was a member of Savannah Presbyterian Church, where he was a Deacon and would preach for the church when needed.
Jim will be deeply missed by his wife of 24 years; children Karen Marie (Phillip) Krebs of Shelby, Diane Marie (Bryan) Howard of Ontario, Jamie Roberta (Andrew) Mills, Michelle M. Steele, and Kristina L. Steele all three of Ashland; 10 grandchildren; brother Daniel T. (Kathy) Bartley of Newburg, NY; sisters Sue Ellen Metz of Mansfield, Paula J. (Gary) Clevidence of Loudonville, Jennifer L. (Kevin) Hicks of Boston, MA, and Barbara (Craig) Conrad of Hayesville.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Harbaugh and father Stanley Bartley, sister Janet Blunt, and brother Patrick Bartley.
Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Ashland Chapel. Services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jack Sharp officiating. Burial will be at Ashland County Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Ashland County Cancer Association at 1011 E. Main St, Suite B, Ashland, OH 44805.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020