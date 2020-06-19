James "Douglas" Black
Mansfield - James "Douglas" Black passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was 89.
He was born October 5, 1930 in Mansfield to parents Robert "Scottie" and Mary Kerr Johnstone Black. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High with the class of 1948 before attending The College of Wooster to obtain his bachelors in psychology. Once finished with college, he proudly served his country by joining the US Navy.
Doug was a genuine man and this was evident not only at home but especially in his work. He was a co-owner at KMU Insurance and was well liked by his customers for always being straight forward and honest.
He was a lifelong member of Mansfield 1st EPC, having served as an elder, deacon and also a member of the choir. He was also a member of the Hermits Club as well as an Eagle Scout.
In his spare time, he enjoyed playing tennis, be it at Woodland Club or Lakewood Tennis Club, going to the YMCA to play handball and racquetball. He enjoyed traveling, having taken trips to Scotland, Denmark, Australia and many National Parks. Above all else, He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his children and grandchildren's events.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Martha "Jane" (Snyder) Black; children Susan Black, James (Susan Knotek) Black and David (Tami) Black; grandchildren Heather Knotek Black, Dylan Knotek Black, Cameron Knotek Black, Steve (Kelsey Hart) Black, Katie Black, and Ryan Black; great-grandchild Quinn Black; brother Robert D. Black. Doug was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service honoring Doug's life will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at Mansfield 1st EPC beginning at 11 am. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Rev. Denny Finnegan will officiate. A private burial will take place in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Contributions in his memory to Mansfield 1st EPC may be sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085 Mansfield, Ohio 44904).
