James "Pete" Brookins
Mansfield - James "Pete" Lesley BROOKINS, 67, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Ohio Health MedCentral Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.
Mr. Brookins was born on Wednesday, July 30, 1952 to the late Calvin and Odessa (Bishop) Brookins in Mansfield, Ohio and was a lifetime resident of the Mansfield community . He was a former employee of Mansfield Asphalt Company for over 30 years retiring from the company on June 1, 2008. Pete as he was affectionately called attended Temple of Faith Church as a young man, was an avid soft ball player, and liked watching sports especially the Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Pete is survived by a daughter Jada Brookins, Akron; 6 sisters Theresa "Tweet" Bishop, Mansfield, Cassandra Brookins, Charleston, Missouri, Marietta Brookins-Bond, Lorain, Barbara Bishop, Buffalo, New York, Dinah (Stanley Hoke) Brookins, Kim (Wayne) Brookins-Lindsay both of Mansfield; 2 brothers Jerry and Donald Brookins both of Mansfield; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by a brother Charles Crook.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday in the Ruth Anna Lee Williams Memorial Chapel of Williams Funeral Services. The family will receive friends and share memories from 11:00 am, to 1:00 pm.
The family will also receive friends at the home of his sister Kim at 860 King Street Wednesday to Friday 2-6 pm daily.
The family would appreciate condolences be sent to www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020