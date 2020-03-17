Services
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brookins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Pete" Brookins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Pete" Brookins Obituary
James "Pete" Brookins

Mansfield - James "Pete" Lesley BROOKINS, 67, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Ohio Health MedCentral Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.

Mr. Brookins was born on Wednesday, July 30, 1952 to the late Calvin and Odessa (Bishop) Brookins in Mansfield, Ohio and was a lifetime resident of the Mansfield community . He was a former employee of Mansfield Asphalt Company for over 30 years retiring from the company on June 1, 2008. Pete as he was affectionately called attended Temple of Faith Church as a young man, was an avid soft ball player, and liked watching sports especially the Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Pete is survived by a daughter Jada Brookins, Akron; 6 sisters Theresa "Tweet" Bishop, Mansfield, Cassandra Brookins, Charleston, Missouri, Marietta Brookins-Bond, Lorain, Barbara Bishop, Buffalo, New York, Dinah (Stanley Hoke) Brookins, Kim (Wayne) Brookins-Lindsay both of Mansfield; 2 brothers Jerry and Donald Brookins both of Mansfield; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by a brother Charles Crook.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday in the Ruth Anna Lee Williams Memorial Chapel of Williams Funeral Services. The family will receive friends and share memories from 11:00 am, to 1:00 pm.

The family will also receive friends at the home of his sister Kim at 860 King Street Wednesday to Friday 2-6 pm daily.

The family would appreciate condolences be sent to www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -