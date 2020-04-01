|
James C. Kochheiser
MANSFIELD - James C. Kochheiser, 75, of Mansfield passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. After battling cancer for almost two years he was called home to be with the Lord in peace and everlasting health.
The son of Jack and Ruth (Strohm) Kochheiser, Jim was born April 1, 1944 in Mansfield. He graduated from Union High School in 1963. For three years, Jim served in the U.S. Army. After his service to his country, he joined the Mansfield Police Department and served as a patrolman for 6 years.
On July 14, 1973 he married Marla J. Armstrong. After many years as an owner operator and after their children left the nest, he and Marla started a semi-retirement career delivering expedited freight all around the country. They fulfilled almost all their bucket list must-sees before Jim was diagnosed with cancer.
He is survived by his devoted wife Marla Kochheiser; children Jim (Heidi) Them of Mansfield, Michelle (Craig) Gnagey of Ft. Myers, Florida, Bryan Kochheiser of Parker, Colorado, and Aaron Kochheiser of Fort Myers, Florida; grandchildren Conner and Ryan Gnagey, and Kyle and Lindsey Them; siblings Larry (Susan) Kochheiser of Lexington, Don (Terri) Kochheiser of Shelby, and Jack (Penny) Kochheiser of Mansfield; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am Friday, April 3, 2020 in Bellville Cemetery. Pastor Jim Berry will officiate. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is honored to assist the Kochheiser family with services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Berean Baptist Church (where Jim enjoyed attending) may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020