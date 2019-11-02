|
James David Adkins
Mansfield - James David Adkins, 58, of Mansfield, passed away early Friday morning, November 1, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born August 10, 1961, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Emery Lee and Eva Adkins.
Jimmy grew up in Owingsville, Kentucky, and returned to Mansfield in 1984. He worked at Corpad Company, Inc. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing at Knox Lake.
He is survived by a son, Dustin Middleton; and two siblings, Elizabeth Roberts and Michael Adkins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Kenneth Adkins, Robert Adkins and Roberta Wright.
Jimmy will be laid to rest in Lovely Cemetery, Mount Sterling, Kentucky, at a later date. Wappner Cremation Center is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019