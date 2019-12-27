Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
James "Jim" Dicus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Dicus


1928 - 2019
James "Jim" Dicus Obituary
James "Jim" Dicus

Mansfield - James "Jim" Dicus, 91, of Mansfield, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born in Alger, Ohio on May 4, 1928, to the late Raymond and Ruth (Ellis) Dicus.

Jim had a servants heart and put others above himself. He was a handyman and would help others being very generous with his time and talents. Some of his hobbies include woodworking, vegetable gardening and reading Amish fiction, reading over 1,000 books. For many years, Jim enjoyed traveling to Florida with his wife, Wanda. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a draftsman with Hartman Electric. Jim was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Shelby, Ohio and to the Mansfield Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Ray) Sasarak and Barbara Duncan; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Kent) Kauffman, Greg (Jennifer) Sasarak, Matt (Kristen) Duncan and Angie Fennewald; four great-grandchildren, Brandon Kauffman, Hunter Kauffman, Julianna Fennewald and Jacob Duncan; and sister, Phyllis Weber.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wanda Dicus; brothers, John and Roger Dicus; son-in-law, Arthur K. Duncan; and brother-in-law, Ernie Weber.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond St. A service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Steven Schag officiating. He will be laid to rest in Bellville Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Bellville American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to , or to Calvary Baptist Church.
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
