James E. Frazier
1950 - 2020
James E. Frazier

Lucas - James "Jim" E. Frazier, 70, of Lucas, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, due to complications from covid-19. He was born January 7, 1950 in Williamson, West Virginia.

Jim spent his days gardening, wood working and spending time with family. He was loved by all who knew him. To all who knew Jim, he had a great sense of humor, was hard working, a deep thinker and life of the party, always having a contagious smile. Jim was incredibly devoted to his wife, Sharon, of 50 years and children, grandchildren and family. He will remain loved and respected by all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Frazier; children, Ryan and Stacey Frazier; grandchildren, Jamie (Garrett) Pelfrey, Kenzi and Kayla Frazier; brother, Mike (Mary) Frazier; sister, Debbie (Frazier) Adkins; father, Buford Frazier; brother and sister-in-law, Linda (Gary) Cyrus; and many, many other loving family members.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Maggie Frazier; father-in-law, Paul Oney; and Chloe Bowling. Jim will be greeted in heaven by loving angels.

No services will be held at this time. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
