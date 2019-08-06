|
|
James E. Laney
Cardington - James E. Laney, 77, of Cardington, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
James was born on August 9, 1941, in River, KY, to Dave and Mae (Ratliff) Laney. He was past president of Huron County Coon Hunters Club, and had been a Cub Scout leader. He also had a motor home and enjoyed traveling with Bluegrass. He also loved dancing to Bluegrass and was the life of the party. James was a Jack of all trades. He loved building sheds, remodeling homes, and working on cars.
He is survived by two sons, Rob Laney of Wickliffe and Michael (Kim) Laney of Greenwich; grandchildren, Cassie, Cody, Michaela, Cheyenne, Robbie, Shane, Brian, Marsha, Hannah, Adavee, and Chloe; brothers, Robert (Diane) Laney of Shiloh and Joe (Johnnie) Laney of Cardington; and caregiver and former wife, Sondra Clark.
James was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Edward Laney; daughter, Corina Laney; and siblings, Edward Laney, Wade Laney, Dave "John" Laney Jr., Hobert Laney, Mary, Daisy Tackett, and Dell Laney.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Shiloh, with Pastor Bill Howell officiating.
Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 6, 2019