Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Shiloh, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Laney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Laney


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Laney Obituary
James E. Laney

Cardington - James E. Laney, 77, of Cardington, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

James was born on August 9, 1941, in River, KY, to Dave and Mae (Ratliff) Laney. He was past president of Huron County Coon Hunters Club, and had been a Cub Scout leader. He also had a motor home and enjoyed traveling with Bluegrass. He also loved dancing to Bluegrass and was the life of the party. James was a Jack of all trades. He loved building sheds, remodeling homes, and working on cars.

He is survived by two sons, Rob Laney of Wickliffe and Michael (Kim) Laney of Greenwich; grandchildren, Cassie, Cody, Michaela, Cheyenne, Robbie, Shane, Brian, Marsha, Hannah, Adavee, and Chloe; brothers, Robert (Diane) Laney of Shiloh and Joe (Johnnie) Laney of Cardington; and caregiver and former wife, Sondra Clark.

James was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Edward Laney; daughter, Corina Laney; and siblings, Edward Laney, Wade Laney, Dave "John" Laney Jr., Hobert Laney, Mary, Daisy Tackett, and Dell Laney.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Shiloh, with Pastor Bill Howell officiating.

Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now