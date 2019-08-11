Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
James Earl Crank Sr.


1946 - 2019
James Earl Crank Sr. Obituary
James Earl Crank Sr.

Mansfield - James Earl Crank Sr., age 72, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at his home. He was born October 21, 1946, in Beckley, West Virginia, to the late James Froud Crank and Maxine Webb Crank.

James retired after 25 years of service from MANCI. He was a member of the Army National Guard. He attended several Baptist churches over the years. He enjoyed working on cars and collecting various items. James was an avid hunter and also enjoyed surfing the internet and watching television. By far, family gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren and grand-dogs was his favorite activity.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Kendall Crank; a son, Dan (Misty) Crank of Mansfield; six grandchildren, Christopher Crank, Nick (Shanna) Crank, Austin (Cassie) Tschantz, Cody Crank, Cada Crank and Able Crank; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Allene (George) Gibson of Mansfield and Nadene (Keith) Milton of Wooster; a brother, Richard Crank of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his father, James Crank; mother, Maxine Davis; step father, Chalmers Davis; and son, Jimmy Crank.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Clifford Earl Tackett officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
