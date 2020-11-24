James "Jim" Edward Smith
Mansfield - James "Jim" Edward Smith, known to many as "Gentleman Jim", 75, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Jim was the son of Edward and Gladys (Binion) Smith, and he was born on May 7, 1945 in Carter County, Kentucky. Jim was a 1963 graduate of Hitchens High School in Carter County, Kentucky and enjoyed getting together with his classmates every year. He retired from AK Steel Mill after 40 years of service. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Local 169. James proudly served in the United States Army. He attended Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church. Jim was everyone's go to guy, he was the kind of man that everyone who knew him absolutely loved and adored. He provided a wonderful life for his family as they were his number one priority. Jim was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and cherished the times spent together. Jim was a huge golfer, and was involved in a golf group. He also enjoyed the outdoors and liked hunting squirrels and hunting for mushrooms.
He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Mary (Sowards) Smith; his children, Jeff Brown, Valerie "LeAnn" (Jon) Haslar, Jeannie (Daryl) Zickefoose, James "Scott" (Tina) Smith, and Deana Smith; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a step brother, Clifford Ray (Ann) Carroll; brothers-in-law, Paul Sowards and Morgan Sowards Jr.; sisters-in-law, Goldie Smith and Penny Sowards Arthur; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special group of golf buddies. He was preceded in death by his parents; a step mother, Avenell Smith; his siblings, Harold "Gene" Smith, Ercel Smith, Loretta Sowards, Marzetta Bennett; his brothers-in-law, Rick Sowards and Jerry Arthur; and his nephew, Shane Bennett.
Family and friends may visit from 12:00-2:00 pm on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Earl Eiklor will officiate the service beginning at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Little Washington Cemetery with full military honors being preformed by the Richland County Burial Squad. Please make memorial contributions to the Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church, Mansfield Baptist Temple or any charity of your choice
.
