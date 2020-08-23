James F. Keller, Sr.
Mansfield - James Frank Keller, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020, from his daughter's Mansfield home at the age of 79.
James was born July 13, 1941, the son of Frank & Julia (Reiter) Keller in Mansfield and was a 1959 graduate of Mansfield Senior High. One sunny day in 1960, Jim drove by the Open Bible Church and saw a beautiful young lady outside. He just had to meet her! Her name was Claudia Frederick, and exactly 1 year later he proposed and they married on August 12, 1961, and had 8 children. Jim worked 32 years for General Motors retiring in 1994. He was a member of the VFW Post #5101.
Jim loved to go camping, fishing, boating, and traveling—especially cruising. He always looked forward to going to Lake Erie and the annual family fishing trip to Canada. The back of his boat was inscribed with "Fish On! Get The Net." Other favorite activities included working on houses, watching the History Channel, hosting large get-togethers, listening to FM radio station 100.1 WSWR, and giving his family members silly nicknames.
He is survived by children Steven James (Lora) Keller of Johnsville, Lisa (Darrell) Corns of Johnsville, James Jr. (Julia) Keller of Johnsville, Stacy (Bruce) Mayes of Johnsville, Troy (Jennifer) Keller of Lexington, Joshua (Shana) Keller of Galion, Susan (Larry) Brogdon of Ontario and Sarah (Nic) McHugh of Mansfield; 31 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Kathleen Patterson of Mansfield, Susan Traxler of Lucas, Judy Keller of Mansfield, and Pauline (Paul) Harsh of Newark; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Jim was preceded in death by his dear wife Claudia Jean Keller on April 28, 2016, parents Frank & Julia Keller, and brother Bob Keller.
The Keller family will receive friends 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Mon, August 24, 2020, at Snyder Funeral Home. His graveside service will be 11:00 AM Tues in Shauck Cemetery near Johnsville. Pastor Bruce Philippi will officiate and everyone is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Anyone who would like to participate in the funeral procession should meet 10:00 AM at Snyder Funeral Home (2553 Lexington Ave in Mansfield).
Contributions in Jim's memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
may be sent to the funeral home (please make checks out to the charity). The family wishes to thank caregivers Candace Williams and Chelsi Lohr for the loving care they gave to Jim. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jim's family. Share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com